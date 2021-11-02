Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Up 41.6% in October

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Mason Industrial Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 32,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Mason Industrial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIT. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,067,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,339,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

