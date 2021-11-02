Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,931 shares of company stock worth $86,043,811. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $332.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $288.12 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.14. The stock has a market cap of $327.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.59.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

