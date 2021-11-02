Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest Sells 3,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $250,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $91.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Matson alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Matson by 66.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.