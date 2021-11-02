Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 11,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 699,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXN. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $753.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. Research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.