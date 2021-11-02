Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,347. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $226.06 million, a PE ratio of 226.06 and a beta of 2.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Medallion Financial worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

