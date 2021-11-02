Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in October

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS MCVEF remained flat at $$31.38 on Tuesday. Medicover AB has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.
About Medicover AB (publ)
