Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in October

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MCVEF remained flat at $$31.38 on Tuesday. Medicover AB has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

About Medicover AB (publ)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, Hungary, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

