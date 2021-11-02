MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Shares Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29. 8,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 708,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Specifically, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,476 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 121.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

