Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Richard R. Deluca Sells 135,405 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,665,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

