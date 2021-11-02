Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.82 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.75.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 462,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,307. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.