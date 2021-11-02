Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.51-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRCY. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 462,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,307. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

