Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 20.75%.

NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. 10,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. Meridian has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $190.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Meridian worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

