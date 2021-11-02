Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Short Interest Up 28.1% in October

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

MTOR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. 320,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Meritor’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 3.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Meritor by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Meritor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

