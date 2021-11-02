Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in October

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of MTTWF stock remained flat at $$12.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. Metro has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.
Metro Company Profile
