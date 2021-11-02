Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in October

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MTTWF stock remained flat at $$12.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. Metro has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

