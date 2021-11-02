Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,811 shares of company stock valued at $31,791,532 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $17.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,462.37. 2,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,017.67 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,487.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,414.91.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

