M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 46,383 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

