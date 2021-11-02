M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $215.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average of $200.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.76 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

