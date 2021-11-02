M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.92 Million in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trustmark by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 209,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trustmark by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 133,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.