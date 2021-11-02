M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 253,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.62% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 345,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $1,721,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITAC opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

