M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 285,115 Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 285,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The business had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

