Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAA. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.33.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA opened at $201.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $207.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.