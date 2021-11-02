MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Posts Earnings Results

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,506. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $512.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.81.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.