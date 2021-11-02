Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 47,740 shares.The stock last traded at $35.81 and had previously closed at $35.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 40.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.