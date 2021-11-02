Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Up 27.2% in October

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $88.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

