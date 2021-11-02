Minter Network (BIP) Trading Up 30.4% This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $31,479.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00082147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00070838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00107126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00075120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00102925 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,969,993,412 coins and its circulating supply is 4,764,783,845 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

