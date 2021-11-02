Mizuho Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $525.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TEAM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $425.65.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $450.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.76, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.08. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after buying an additional 700,132 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

