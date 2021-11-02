MML Investors Services LLC Has $635,000 Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $4.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.