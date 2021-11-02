MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,339 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 482,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 249,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 308,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37.

