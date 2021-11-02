MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,955,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,549,000 after purchasing an additional 227,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 198,959 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,660.2% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 137,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 129,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 123,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,705,000.

Shares of MNA opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26.

