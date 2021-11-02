MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

