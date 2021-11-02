MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,278 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Barclays by 84.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 86.2% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.