MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $19,858,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $26,781,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,166 shares of company stock valued at $106,697. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

