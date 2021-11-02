MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $747.85.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $727.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $639.96 and a 200 day moving average of $592.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $291.62 and a 52 week high of $759.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

