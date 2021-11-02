MMOCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $601,084.98 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 58.6% higher against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $601,084.98 and $2,339.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

