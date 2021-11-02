Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $9.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRNA opened at $337.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.47. Moderna has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,178,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,937,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,250 shares of company stock valued at $146,848,725 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

