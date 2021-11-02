Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.88.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $297.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $189.31 and a one year high of $304.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.32.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,655,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.