Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

MNTV opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.