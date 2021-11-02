Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Vijay Manthripragada Sells 5,120 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $359,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vijay Manthripragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $129,146.63.

On Monday, September 27th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,901,036.34.

On Friday, September 24th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 528,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

