Morgan Stanley Has $124.46 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.22% of Targa Resources worth $124,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

