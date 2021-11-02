Morgan Stanley Has $129.65 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.16% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $129,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $21,369,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,432.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 147,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.45. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $109.56 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

