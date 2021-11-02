Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 65.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $127,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $10,391,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 62,718 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 632.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 233,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

