Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NetEase were worth $133,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

