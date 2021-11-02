Morgan Stanley Sells 34,159 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $121,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 485.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $408.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.71 and a 52-week high of $413.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $117,939,135 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.