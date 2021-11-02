MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in October

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,500 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,405.0 days.

MPSYF stock remained flat at $$43.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

