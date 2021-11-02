MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTX. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €212.07 ($249.50).

Shares of MTX opened at €190.90 ($224.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a one year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of €192.85 and a 200 day moving average of €202.30.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

