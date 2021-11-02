MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €242.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €212.07 ($249.50).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €190.90 ($224.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.51. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €192.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €202.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

