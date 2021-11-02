MultiPlan (MPLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. MultiPlan has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.76 million.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -8.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MultiPlan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of MultiPlan worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.