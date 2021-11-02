MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) is Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. MVB Financial comprises about 3.8% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MVBF. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MVBF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.94. MVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.85.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

