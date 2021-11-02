Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 472,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,348. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel sold 47,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,677,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,003,963.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,275,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,229 shares of company stock worth $7,133,644. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myriad Genetics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Myriad Genetics worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

