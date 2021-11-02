NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. 527,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,169. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

