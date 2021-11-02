NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in NanoViricides by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NanoViricides by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NanoViricides by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NNVC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. 6,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,233. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

